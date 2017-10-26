Lewes receptionist ready for fundraising trek to Cambodia

Lewes doctors receptionist Sue Savage will be putting her best foot forward next month and taking part in the Cambodia Challenge to raise vital funds for Chestnut Tree Hospice.

Thirty-five-year-old Sue lives in Brighton with her husband James and their seven-year-old twin girls and 18 month old daughter.

Sue, who works at St Andrew’s Surgery in Lewes, said she signed up to the Cambodia Challenge after visiting Chestnut Tree Hospice.

“I used to work at Finches, a respite home in Burgess Hill, which looked after children with complex health needs,”said Sue.

“The majority of the children went to Chailey Heritage and a lot of the children also went to Chestnut Tree House as well. I visited years ago and fell in love with the place and love the work they do there.

“Chestnut tree is a truly amazing service which deserves a lot more recognition for all they do.”

Training for the walk has been a life-changing experience for Sue.

“I love challenging myself so signed up for the Cambodia Challenge when my youngest was just five weeks old.

“I started training in January 2017 with my friend Amy Richold who I went to school with. I was very unfit before I started. In 10 months I’ve lost a stone and 26 inches.

“I am a lot fitter and found the training walks a lot easier than I would have if I hadn’t trained twice a week.“

Sue is one of Chestnut Tree House’s team of Cambodia Challengers who are trekking 85 kilometres through Cambodia, from Siem Reap to Ankor Thom.

Between them they have raised enough money to pay for all 24-hour care services, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes, for the entire duration of the trip.

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for Sussex. Each year, they look after hundreds of local children with life-shortening conditions, their siblings and families, giving them the chance to live life to the full – for as much time as they have together.

The hospice costs over £3.5 million per year to run. Families are never charged for their care and less than seven pence in every pound is funded by central government, so they rely heavily on the generosity, help and support of the people of Sussex.

You can support the team through the Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/chestnuttreehouse/cambodia

To find out about walking or trekking for Chestnut Tree visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/trek