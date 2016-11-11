Lewes screening for award-winning refugee documentary

A documentary which follows the lives of refugee women in Sussex will air in Lewes next week.

A free screening of the film, Tasting My Future, is set to take place at the All Saints Centre on Tuesday, November 15. Visitors will be able to discuss the film with its creators Cathy Maxwell and Slyvie Collier as well as Reem Abushawarreb, who features in the film.

A former television journalist who fled conflict in Iraq after being seriously injured in a car bombing, Ms Abushawarreb now lives in Brighton. The film shows her time living in the city as she meets more women who fled conflict countries including Iran, Syria, Egypt, Kurdistan, Ethiopia. They bond over cooking and, during the film, create an international feast of traditional food from their home countries.

Ms Abushawarreb said: “When we share food we are sharing our histories, the story of our lives. People come from different backgrounds, speak different languages, but we can communicate through food. So when I feel sad, I cook. When I feel happy, I cook – and make everybody happy with me.”

Tasting My Future was voted Best Documentary Feature Film at the 24th Chichester International Film Festival, and has been screened to MPs at the Houses of Parliament.

Organised by Lewes Amnesty International and the Lewes Group in Support of Refugees and Asylum Seekers the screening is expected to take place at the All Saints Centre on Tuesday, November 15. Doors open at 7pm. Entry is free although seats are limited due to capacity.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.