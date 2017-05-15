Lib Dems plan to 'sack' Southern Rail, says Lewes candidate

The Liberal Democrat manifesto will include plans to 'sack' Southern Rail, its Lewes candidate has said.

On Monday (May 15) Lib Dem prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) Kelly-Marie Blundell said the party's manifesto, which is set to be officially published on Wednesday (May 17), will include plans to set-up government-run companies to take over the running of both Southern Rail and Govia Thameslink.

She adds that the party also aims to allow public sector bodies and mutual groups involving staff and passengers to bid for franchises and to continue the Access for All programme, which aims to maintain disabled access to public transport as a key priority.

Ms Blundell said: “In the Lewes area we have put up with too much for too long. It's time for Southern to go – and the Lib Dems are committed to giving the contract to another company who can make sure the trains are run on time.

“While things have settled somewhat since the strikes ended, people in Plumpton are faced with the last train back from London being 7.47pm and those in Seaford and Newhaven being stuck with replacement buses weekend after weekend.

“I worked with residents locally to oppose plans to scrap the direct train from Seaford to London and handed over 3,000 signatures to the Prime Minister in December calling for Southern Rail to be sacked.

“This election is the chance for those of us who are blighted by Southern Rail problems to put an end to their contract and the ongoing problems by voting Lib Dem in Lewes.”

GTR has been approached for comment.