Lifeboat crew face thick fog in fishermen rescue

Newhaven lifeboat crew faced heavy fog this afternoon as they rescued fishermen who ran into trouble near Seaford Bay.

The volunteer crew were launched at around 12.12pm this afternoon (Friday, December 30) following multiple 999 calls reporting a vessel thought to be in trouble

The calls from concerned members of the public, who reported the vessel about two hundred metres off Seaford Bay close to Edinburgh Road.

Despite visibility falling down to around one hundred metres as a result of fog, the lifeboat crew was able to find the three metre private fishing boat shortly afterwards. Speaking with the two persons on board it was established that the vessel had suffered engine failure and become adrift.

The two fishermen were taken on board the lifeboat where they were given blankets to warm up. The boat was then towed back to the safety of Newhaven Marina.

Deputy Second Coxswain Phil Corsi said: "The two persons on board were safe and well and were grateful for our assistance. Whenever a vessel goes to sea we would always recommend that a waterproof marine radio and spare batteries are carried.

"The fog today was incredibly thick and it was only fortunate that it was a calm sea and the craft was seen from shore which alerted us of their plight."

