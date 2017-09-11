Lifeboat team called to help inflatable boat at Splash Point

Newhaven lifeboat team was called out to an inflatable boat off Splash Point in Seaford on Saturday (September 9).

As the winds increased on Saturday afternoon coastguards received multiple 999 calls about the unmanned rigid inflatable boat which was secured to a buoy, according to a spokesperson for the lifeboat team.

Volunteer crew members rushed Newhaven’s David and Elizabeth Acland lifeboat to Splash Point at 3.50pm and completed a search for divers in the water.

The owners of the boat had since contacted the coastguard to say they were safely ashore.

The crew established there was no fuel tank or oars on board and towed the vessel safely back to the lifeboat station by 4.40pm, according to a Newhaven lifeboat spokesperson.

Coxswain for Newhaven lifeboat, Paul Legendre, said: “Thankfully no one was in distress this time.

“If anyone leaves a vessel unattended for a period of time it is worth letting Coastguards know as this could have escalated into a major search.

“Thank you to the members of the public who called 999 and contacted the coastguard.”