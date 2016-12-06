Major delays expected as fresh Southern rail strikes begin today

Sussex rail users have been told to expect ‘severe’ delays as the latest round of Southern strike action began this morning.

A three-day strike started today, Tuesday, December 6, and as well as involving conductors, Southern drivers are also taking part.

The guards’ union the RMT is carrying out its latest industrial action from today until Thursday, December 8, while the drivers’ union, Aslef, is also beginning a ban on its members working overtime hours.

Southern said in a statement: “Unfortunately, passengers are advised to expect a severely reduced and disrupted service on every day while this industrial action is in place.

“Services are expected to be particularly disrupted on the drivers’ strike dates with no services on most routes.

“There is also likely to be increased disruption over the Christmas and New Year period.

“Other operators’ services are not affected, but may be busier.”

The company advised passengers to check their journeys before setting off and said journey planners would only be updated 24 hours before.

The next round of strikes is set to take place from Tuesday to Wednesday, December 13 and 14 and then on Friday, December 16, with further action being called in the run-up to Christmas and into January.

