Major search operation at Seaford Head after ‘significant’ cliff fall

Emergency services including a coastguard helicopter are currently performing a major search operation after a cliff fall at Seaford Head.

After receiving multiple 999 calls reporting a ‘significant cliff fall’ at around 4pm today (Wednesday), Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams and lifeboat, the Lydd Coastguard helicopter, and East Sussex Fire and Police Services were called to the scene.

According to Maritime and Coastguard Agency, teams are trying to establish if anyone was caught in the cliff fall.

There are no reports of any missing people in the area, however the Maritime Coastguard Agency spokesperson said a large scale search operation has been launched due to the sheer scale of the cliff fall.

Kaimes Beasley, Duty Controller for the UK Coastguard said: “We will continue to search this area until we are satisfied, along with the other emergency services involved, that no one has been injured or trapped in this fall.

“We are advising beach goers to keep away from the scene and we are currently cordoning off the area in the interests of public safety.

“I cannot stress enough that this rock fall clearly shows how unstable cliff edges can be, so please keep your distance from cliff edges, at both the top and the bottom of the cliffs, at all times.”