Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Peacehaven house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent in connection with a fire at a property in Cissbury Avenue, Peacehaven.

A 20-year-old man from Peacehaven was arrested following reports a fire had broken out at 7.50pm yesterday (Monday September 11).

Six engines were called to the fire in Cissbury Avenue

The owner of the house was not inside the property at the time of the incident, but East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported a family pet died in the blaze.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the man was arrested near the property and witnesses are now being sought.

If you have any information about the incident it can be reported online or by calling 101 reporting 1181 of 11/09.