Man attacked in Seaford street – witnesses sought

Police are appealing for witnesses to a late night assault on a man in a Seaford street.

The 28-year-old was attacked in Claremont Road while he was walking to Seaford Railway Station, between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday, August 20.

The victim sustained a deep cut to his cheek area and open fracture of an eye socket, police said, as well as severe bruising and swelling.

He was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he had 10 stitches to his wound.

There is believed to be one suspect, described as white, in his mid-thirties, 6ft 2ins tall, of large build and with blond short wavy hair. He was wearing a pale shirt and blue jeans.

Detective Constable Helen Kelly said: “If you saw what happened please contact us online or call 101 quoting serial 1143 of 20/08. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”