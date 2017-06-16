Man charged with Lewes burglaries and car theft

A man has been charged and remanded in prison custody to await trial barely 24 hours after police responded to reports of burglaries and car theft in Lewes, officers said.

Just after 4am on Wednesday, June 14, car keys were stolen from inside the front door of a house in Eastport Lane, Lewes, police said, and the car parked outside was driven away.

Shortly afterwards it was abandoned after crashing into a wall in Gundreda Road, Lewes, and a house in nearby King Henry’s Road was entered soon afterwards. Officers went to the address and arrested a man minutes later.

Christopher Redmond, 27, unemployed, of no fixed address, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on the afternoon of Wednesday, police said, charged with two burglaries and aggravated taking of a car.

He was remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing at Lewes Crown Court on July 13.