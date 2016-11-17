Man in critical condition after Uckfield crash

A man is in a critical condition after a serious crash in Uckfield last night (Wednesday).

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to North Hall Lane near Fletchling at around 8.50pm after a green mini cooper collided with a tree.

Sussex Police say three people - a 34-year-old Uckfield man, an 18-year-old woman from Uckfield and a 23-year-old man from Nutley - were travelling in the car.

Fire crews stabilised the vehicle before freeing one person from the car, all three casualties were then left in the care of paramedics.

All three were taken Royal Sussex Hospital as a priority.

Police say the 34-year-old remains in a critical condition this morning while 18-year-old and the 23-year-old man were treated for less serious injuries.

