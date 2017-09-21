Man killed in Uckfield motorbike crash identified

A motorcyclist killed in a collision in Uckfield has been identified by Sussex Police as 24-year-old Kieran Morton.

Flowers and tributes have been left for Mr Morton who police say suffered fatal injuries after the Honda CBR 125 he was riding collided with a wall and a traffic light.

Sergeant Alan Spicer said: “This was a tragic incident where a young man lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family. We are supporting them as much as possible during this difficult time.”

Police say the incident occurred at the junction of the High Street and Framfield Road at around 11.40pm on Saturday September 16.

Mr Morton, who had come from Manchester to visit family in the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Spicer said: “We are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Westbury.