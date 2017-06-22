Man ‘outraged public decency’ on Eastbourne train - say police

Officers are appealing for information after a man touched himself inappropriately on a train to Eastbourne.

They say the incident happened on May 31 on board a train service between Berwick and Hampden Park at 12.50pm.

While on the train, the man began touching himself over his clothing – said British Transport Police.

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe he may have information that could help them investigate the crime.

A BTP spokesperson said, “Every report builds a picture for us so if you have any information about the incident or if you recognise the man, please get in contact with us.

“If you have any information please contact us on 0800 40 50 40 or text us 61016 citing reference 253 - 22/06.”