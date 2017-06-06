Man's arm broken in 'unprovoked' Peacehaven assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault on a man in Peacehaven on Saturday (June 3).

Sussex Police say the incident took place in South Coast Road between 10.10pm and 10.20pm as the victim was walking home from a nearby shop. He was approached by a group of between four and five men aged, believed to be aged between 16- and 20-year-old, who pushed him over.

The 27-year-old local man sustained a broken arm during the assault and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he continues to receive specialist treatment, police said.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Kelly said: "This was a completely unprovoked assault on a local man as he walked home. The incident took place on a busy main road and I urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1498 of 03/06. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via www,crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

