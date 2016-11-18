Man sent to prison for attack on Uckfield woman in her home

An East Sussex man has gone to prison after being convicted of attacking a woman in her Uckfield home.

Walter Doe, 26, unemployed, of Batts Bridge Road, Maresfield, was sentenced to 23 weeks imprisonment at Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 16), according to police.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of common assault on the 32-year-old woman at her home in Uplands Close, on February 27.

Sussex Police said Doe struck the woman in the face after a verbal dispute, knocking her unconscious, although thankfully she did not sustain any lasting injury.

PC Jen Black said: “In sentencing Doe the court took into account the vicious and cowardly nature of the attack, the fact that young children were present, and his record of previous violent offences.”

