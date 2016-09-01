Man taken to hospital after Uckfield train station assault

A man was taken hospital after reports of an assault at Uckfield train station last night (Wednesday).

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) said paramedics were called to the station at around 9.10pm after reports that a man had been assaulted and injured.

A man was taken for treatment at Princess Royal Hospital after reports of an assault at Uckfield train station.Photos by Nick Fontana

British Transport Police, Sussex Police and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

SECamb say the injured man was assessed at the scene before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Hayward's Heath for further treatment.

More details to follow.

Photos by Nick Fontana.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.