Man treated after two vehicles involved in collision

Emergency services were called to a collision this afternoon (Friday).

Fire and rescue crews from Uckfield and Lewes rushed to the scene in Station Road, Isfield, after reports of ‘two vehicles’ having collided with a wall at around midday.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), there were no reports of anyone trapped inside the vehicle but firefighters provided first aid at the scene to one male casualty, who was left in the care of paramedics.

Fire service crews left the scene at 12.45, ESFRS said.

A spokesperson for South east Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called by the fire service after a vehicle had gone into a structure. We sent an ambulance and car to the scene.

“One patient with minor head injuries was treated at the scene. He was given advice but declined hospital treatment and was left in the care of police.”