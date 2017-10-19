Man wanted for series of thefts from Newhaven to Brighton

Police are looking for a man in connection with a series of thefts along the coast from Newhaven to Brighton.

The man entered buildings in Newhaven, Peacehaven and Brighton in August and September, police say.

The man entered private areas of building accessible to the public, stealing personal items from bags belonging to staff, according to Sussex Police.

Subsequently the man used stolen credit and debit cards to make cash withdrawals and purchases in the areas.

Police say they are now investigating whether the man could be linked to other similar incidents.

If you recognise the man or have any information that might lead to his identification, you can report it online or call 101 quoting serial 879 of 18/08.