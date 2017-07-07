Man wanted in connection with Brighton and Peacehaven burglaries

Police are searching for Nicholas Cooney, who is wanted on suspicion of committing two burglaries in Brighton and a third in Peacehaven.

Police said the 41-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with the incidents at Mooch hairdressers, in New Road, on Tuesday, June 13 and at Giggling Squid restaurant, in Market Street, on Tuesday, June 20.

Sussex Police added that since an appeal for his whereabouts was issued in June, he has also been linked to a burglary at JLT Hairdressing in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, between Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online quoting serial 138 of 20/06.