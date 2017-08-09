Man wanted in connection with Seaford burglary

Police want to speak a man in connection with a burglary in Seaford.

The burglary was discovered by homeowners in East Albany Road on July 4 and occurred during the previous night, said Sussex Police.

The offender is believed to have gained access through an insecure door and stolen an iPhone5 and a bag containing bank cards, keys, and personal items.

The cards, police say, were later used to make withdrawal attempts at cash machines in Seaford and Newhaven, but were unsuccessful.

Enquiries by officers revealed a photo of a man who attempted to use an ATM at Sainsbury’s in Newhaven and police believe that he may have important information about the incident. He is described as white, aged 20-25 and of slim build.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident is asked to respond online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101 quoting serial 451 of 04/07.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 500 111.