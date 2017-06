Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a number of burglaries in the Hailsham area.

Sussex Police say a £500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 31-year-old Mark Stonestreet, of Mill Road, Hailsham.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 520 of 13/06.