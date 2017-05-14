Media pupils promote body positivity in magazine

Issues faced by young adults have been put under the spotlight in the latest edition of Tag magazine, a publication produced annually by final year Media students at Sussex Downs College.

This edition focuses on body positivity. The issue’s main story features Megan Jayne Crabbe, a young body positive advocate, who has overcome anorexia. Tag 2017 also explores challenging gender stereotypes in interviews with men who wear makeup. Tag highlights other issues relevant to its reader demographic, including seeking advice and being tested for STIs, the dangers of sexting, and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Tag also offers advice on finding work in the creative media industries, interviews with bands, film reviews and gaming.

Mollie Quirk, Tag 2017 joint-executive editor, said: “It’s unusual for student magazines to tackle such edgy stories, while trying to keep the balance right for this young demographic. I have had an incredible experience working on such a comprehensive magazine, especially taking on the challenge of taking on a lead editorial role. As I aspire to become a journalist and magazine editor in the future, this has been the best possible experience for myself to have undertaken before I move onto Higher Education.”

Oscar Williams, Tag 2017 joint-executive editor, said: “It’s been great to get the chance to produce a professional-standard magazine that is currently being read by thousands of young people within East Sussex. Not many students get the chance to publish their work, which is why Tag is such an honour to have worked on. It’s such a great portfolio piece that will help me obtain work experience within the media industry!”

Mollie said: “Young people these days are influenced by social media so much and have in many ways become isolated from real life as a result. This can mean they are embarrassed about seeing help related to STIs or become anxious about their body image, Tag 2017 tells the reader that it’s okay to be themselves and definitely okay not to look like the airbrushed models you see in glossy magazines. Tag 2017 is real and encourages young people to be both real and true to themselves.”

