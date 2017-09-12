Meeting set to finalise decision on closure of Lewes primary school

A meeting will be held on Tuesday September 19 to finalise a decision on the closure of Rodmell CE Primary School in Lewes.

The aim of the meeting is to confirm the school’s closure for August next year, following the closure of Pells School at the end of the last summer term.

A report by Stuart Gallimore, the director of children’s services for East Sussex County Council, said: “Significant concern remains about the long term sustainability of the school, its financial stability and capacity to secure good outcomes for pupils.”

Parents and pupils protested the closure of both schools last year and while Pells school closed at the end of last term, governors at Rodmell were given extra time to propose positive changes to the school.

Keith Glazier, leader of the county council, said: “People who wanted to keep the school open were given the opportunity. It is with regret they have not been able to do that.”

Publication of a statutory notice triggered a four-week period of representation, when comments or objections could be made to the council in writing. That representation period closed on 11 August 2017.

In his report Stuart Gallimore wrote: “Pupil numbers at the school have continued to decline. At the time of writing this report there are only three children in attendance at the school.”

He said: “It’s a really disappointing step to propose the closure of any school but I’m convinced in this situation it is the right thing to do.”