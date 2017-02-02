Met Office update and extend warning on gales across Sussex

A Met Office warning of gales has now been extended to Saturday (February 3) as well as tomorrow (Friday).

The latest alert is now valid from 11am tomorrow until 3am on Saturday.

The Met Office say: “Gales are expected to affect some southern parts of England and Wales on Friday and into Saturday morning.

“The most likely scenario is for inland locations to see a relatively short period of 40-50mph gusts.

“Windward coastal areas will see a longer period of 50 to 60mph gusts with isolated gusts to 70mph.

“Some travel disruption is possible as well as some trees being brought down.

“Some heavy rain may also bring surface water issues to parts of southwest England and south Wales.

“There remains a low likelihood of gusts reaching 80mph in some exposed southern counties.”