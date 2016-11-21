Met Office warning as Sussex braces for another possible battering

The Met Office is warning that Sussex could face another battering tomorrow morning (Tuesday November 22).

A yellow (be aware) warning has been issued from midnight tonight until around 9am.

The Met Office says: “South-westerly winds will increase on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, bringing gusts of 50 to 60mph on coasts, with a low risk of 70-80mph.

“Inland, gust speeds are likely to be 10mph or so or lower.

“Please be aware of the risk of damage to trees and disruption to transport, and of large waves coming onto sea fronts.

The Chief Forecaster added: “A deep low coming northeast across England will carry a swathe of strong winds from the English Channel inland.

“Even at this range there is uncertainty about the depth and track of the low, and therefore the strength of the winds.”