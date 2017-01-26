Met Office warning of icy roads and pavements across Sussex

A Met Office alert has been issued for ice tomorrow morning (Friday January 27) across Sussex following sleet, which may turn into a dusting of snow.

The alert is valid from 4am until 10am.

The Met Office says: “Icy patches are possible at first on Friday morning, which may lead to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.”

The Chief Forecaster says: “A narrow band of mainly light rain, sleet and some snow is expected to move north across south-eastern parts of England during Friday morning.

“Amounts of snow are likely to be trivial, but any rain falling on to already sub-zero surfaces could lead to ice developing in places, particularly on untreated roads and pavements.”