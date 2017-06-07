Missing Ditchling teenager could be in Brighton

Police are concerned for a missing 16-year-old from Ditchling, who could be in the Brighton area.

Jenny Doyle was last seen on Saturday (June 3) at 1.35pm in Ditchling where she had been staying.

She is described as white, 5ft 9, slim with shoulder length wavy red hair.

Police said she was wearing a white t-shirt, white jeans, a black jacket and was carrying a black handbag last time she as seen.

Shannon Marchesani, missing persons co-ordinator, said: "We are concerned about Jenny due to her age. We believe she maybe in the Brighton area. If you see her or have any information about her, please let us know."

Contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 683 of 03/06. If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention dial 999.