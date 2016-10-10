Missing Heathfield teenager found safe and well

Sussex Police have thanked the public for their help after a Heathfield teenager was found safe and well.

Police launched the appeal last week after 13-year-old schoolboy Nathan Hunter was reported missing.

He had been not been since 10.30am on Monday, October 3 and was found on Friday night (October 7).

