Missing teenager last seen in Seaford

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has gone missing from Seaford.

Rajmond Dida, 16, was last seen at 6.45pm on Monday (May 8) in Seaford. Police say he is believed to have travelled to the West Midlands and may now have headed to Croydon.

He is white, 5ft 8in, of slight build, with short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is Albanian.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Sussex reference 1359 of 08/05.