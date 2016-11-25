More people looking to buy goods today than last year’s Black Friday

New research reveals one in five people in the south-east plan to spend more today (Black Friday) this year than they did on the event in 2015. Just 10% intend to spend less.

The research commissioned by BHS.com found 58% of people plan to take part in the annual retail shopping bonanza. Of those that intend to spend more than last year, 38% say their increased expenditure will be £100 or more.

BHS.com’s research also identified particular product areas customers will be focusing on: 73% of Black Friday customers will be buying electronic goods; 52% women’s fashion items and 39% men’s fashion. More than a third (36%) plan to purchase home furnishings.

However, the findings reveal that more people will be doing their Black Friday shopping online this year. Of those planning to buy something, 58% expect to do more online than last year and just 6% intend to buy less this way.

David Anderson, Managing Director, BHS.com, said: “Our research suggests that retailers are going to be busier this Black Friday than they were last year, with customers buying more and spending greater amounts. However, there may be less footfall as more shopping is carried out online.