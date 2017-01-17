More than 40 to show work

A wide range of Sussex artists are to exhibit their work in Lewes.

Pelham House’s free Open Art Exhibtion will start tomorrow (January 18).

It will see pieces from more than 40 artists fill the bar, reception and atrium of the St Andrew’s Lane hotel until February 28.

All of the work on show will be for sale and a percentage will be donated to the children’s charity Rockinghorse.

Diana Wilkins, art curator at Pelham House, said: “The Open Exhibition is a chance to come across the unexpected, the unpredictable, because we are able to choose from such a diverse range of artists.”

It was in November (2016) that the hotel issued a call for contributors. Ms Wilkins created a shortlist and then made the final selection with help from other hotel staff.

“It’s great to have their input as they see the art everyday as they go about their work,” she said.

Ms Wilkins says she will hang the exhibition in a day and plans it around themes or groups of pictures that complement each other and taking into account the lighting and characteristics of the building.

“We will be showing work from established artists such as Patrick Goff from Seaford and the Chalk Gallery [Lewes], as well as others who have never shown with us before,” she added.

“The amount of talent that we are able to draw on is a testament to the region’s lively arts scene, something that local galleries, including Pelham House, are seeking to support through the new Lewes Gallery Guide.”

The exhibtion will be open daily from 9am to 9pm.

