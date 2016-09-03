Most Sussex residents do charity work, says study

Most Sussex and south east residents say giving to charity is important is an important part of their lives, according to a recent study.

More than 70 per cent of people in the region told researchers they thought giving to good causes is important, while more than 81 per cent said they would arrange a fundraising event for a good cause

The results come from a recent survey of 2,000 people carried out by the British Heart Foundation.

Most south east residents told researchers that their fundraiser of choice was getting everyone together for a coffee morning, whilst others favoured being bake-off inspired with a cake sale or holding a quizes.

When it came to who to invite to a fundraiser, more than two fifths of people in the south east said that family members came top of their guest list (44 per cent ) while more than a quarter preferred to raise money in the workplace (29 per cent).

Jacqulyn Bell, fundraising manager at the BHF, said: “We never cease to be amazed by the ways people come together to raise money for our fight against heart disease.

“Whether you choose to hold a coffee morning, hold a fashion show or sit in a bath of baked beans, you will help fund research that makes a huge difference to the 7 million people living with heart and circulatory disease in the UK.

“Why not help us power even more life saving discoveries by holding your own fundraising event for the BHF. Order your free fundraising pack now for tips and ideas on how to make your fundraising a success.”

