Motorcycle dies in Netherfield crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle on the B2096 Battle Road between Woods Corner, Dallington, and Darwell Hole, near Netherfield.

It happened at 2.56pm on Monday (October 2) and involved a white and black Honda CBR 600cc motorcycle and a green Honda CRV 4x4 car.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man from Battle, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The car driver, a 53-year-old woman from Dallington, suffered shock and cuts.

Police closed the B2096 along the affected stretch and it remained shut for more than four hours while emergency services remained at the scene.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher at the Sussex and Surrey roads policing unit said, “We would like to talk to anyone who may have seen what happened or either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand.”

Sgt Pitcher also thanked drivers whose journeys were affected by the road closure for their patience and understanding.

Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Littlebrook.