Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Wivelsfield crash

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash between a car and a motorbike in Wivelsfield yesterday morning (Saturday, May 20).

The collision happened on the B2116, near the Royal Oak pub, shortly after 11am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that a Yamaha motorcycle, travelling northbound, was in collision with a Nissan Qashqai travelling south.

The rider of the motorbike, a 36-year-old woman from Edenbridge, was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old woman from St Leonards, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the vehicles being driven beforehand, to call 101, quoting Operation Strauss.

