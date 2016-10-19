Motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in Isfield crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision near Isfield which left a motorcyclist with 'critical injuries.'

Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to the collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A26 at Rose Hill at around 7pm on Monday (October 17).

Police say a 48-year-old man from Fairwarp was critically injured in the collision and was treated at the roadside before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

He was riding a green Kawasaki ZX 1400 north at 6.55pm when it was in collision with a blue Audi A3 Sport outside the Halfway House public house.

Police say he road between Uckfield and Lewes was closed for four hours at its junctions with the A22 Little Horsted roundabout, Uckfield, and Horsted Lane and Kiln Lane, Isfield while forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

Officers would like to talk to anyone who saw the collision or who noticed either vehicle prior to it occurring. They should email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.ukor phone 101, quoting Operation Oceanic.

A 66-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention. Following questioning, he was released on bail until Saturday December 3 while enquiries continue.

