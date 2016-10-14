Moyleman marathon entry now open

Keen long-distance runners can now sign up to take part in the third Lewes marathon.

Registration for next year’s 26.2-mile off-road event, named the Moyleman, opens today (October 14).

The race will take place on March 12 and participants can opt to tackle the full course or compete as a relay team of two, running half the distance each.

Due to growing demand, the organisers have increased the number of competitor places to 300. There are 200 individual slots and 50 relay team spaces for 2017 – an extra 50 single places and double the team entries on offer in this year’s event, which means it is set to be the biggest to date.

Race director Ashley Head created the run and the route. It is named the Moyleman in memory of runner Chris Moyle, who died aged 42 in 2009, and after race costs all money raised goes to charities that his family supports.

Mr Head said: “The course, which takes in five peaks over the hills around Lewes, has some 3,000 feet of climb and is a deliberately tough course.

“You can see the whole course ranged on the hills around you as you run, a unique experience.

“Thankfully, we have attracted an enthusiastic crowd of runners who enjoy the challenge and are inspired as Chris was by the beauty of the Downs.”

The route will begin from Landport Bottom and go over Black Cap, Castle Hill, Firle Beacon, Mount Caburn and follow some of the South Downs Way. As per tradition, the finish line is the entrance of Harveys Brewery Yard, where runners will be rewarded with a celebratory pint.

Race organisers are asking runners that expect to complete the course in under five and a half hours to enter.

Close to 200 people donned their kit and took part in this year’s event; Chris Gilbert won the race in 3:02:57 and Helen Sida was the first woman home and ninth overall in 3:42:44.

The marathon was trialled in 2014 with a handful of runners before the first official race took place last year.

Entry costs £35 for the full course or £50 for a relay team of two and will close on March 1.

For more details about the run, or to sign up, visit www.themoyleman.com

