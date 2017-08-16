MP calls for urgent upgrade of A27 after lorry collision

An MP has renewed calls for urgent improvement works on the A27 after a lorry crash near Selmeston today (Wednesday).

Chair of the A27 Reference Group Maria Caulfield described the traffic build up as a consequence of the smash as ‘chaos’.

The A27 was partially blocked near Common Lane after two lorries travelling in opposite directions collided at Selmeston service station at around 6am.

The knock on effect of this was miles of queues in both directions with many other cars detouring on to other roads such as the A259 and A22 – causing delays there.

Lewes MP Mrs Caulfield said: “I hope that all involved this morning are okay and recovering. Accidents like this highlight why we need an urgent upgrade of the A27.

“Chaos on all surrounding roads including A259 and A22, as well as miles of queues on the A27 itself, are dangerous and bad for our economy.

“As chairman of the A27 Reference Group we need everyone’s support to help us dual the A27. The business case for this will be submitted shortly to Government, and I will be doing all that I can to ensure that a dual carriageway A27 is a reality.”

Photo by Eddie Mitchell.