Mysterious and magnificent Lewes home on the market

One of the most unusual properties in Sussex is on the market for a cool £1,450,000.

It’s the magnificent Undercliffe House which has gazed down on Lewes from its lofty perch to the east of the town since the middle of the 19th century.

The Grade II Listed building occupies a unique private location. It can only be approached on foot, with its own woodland surrounding it in a 2.5acre plot with wildlife above and below. It goes without saying that the property has breathtaking views.

Undercliffe House was constructed in 1865 by local architect/builder James Berry in a neo-Gothic style.

He wanted to incorporate many of the features of the builder’s art.

Most unusual is the extraordinary tower tower with its ‘Rhenish Helm’, a pyramidal roof on a square plan structure – also to be seen at St Mary’s Church in Sompting.

Elsewhere it is rich in unusual shapes, arches, spires and porthole windows.

The property offers five bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, sitting room, drawing room, kitchen/breakfast room, the tower, garden room, utility room, store room and three-room cellar. The property borders the National Trust land at Malling Coombe which connects to superb walks close to Lewes Golf Course.

Glimpses of the Gothic masterpiece can be found across Lewes but few have any idea how to get to it – surely part of its mysterious appeal.

Many a Lewesian born and bred has gone to their grave not knowing the steps leading to the property are from the town end of Malling Street.

The joint agents handling the sale of Undercliffe House are Messrs A. Wycherley (01273 473329) and Lewes Estates (01273 477377).