Naked female cleaners wanted to clean houses in Sussex for up to £65 an hour

A company specialising in naturist cleaners is looking to recruit in Sussex, offering up to £65 an hour.

The London-based company offers naked cleaning services for the nudist community and bosses insist there is absolutely no sexual element.

The advert reads: “We are looking for female naturist cleaners who can clean private houses nude.

“The job will require doing all general cleaning like dusting, tidying up, vacuuming, watering plants, making beds, using the washing machine, ironing clothes and cleaning windows.”

The company, Naturist Cleaners, began in London two years ago and is now expanding outside the capital.

Prices for nude cleaning start at £65 for the first hour and £55 each hour thereafter.

Fully-clothed cleaning is cheaper, at £25 for the first hour and £20 for additional hours.

Company bosses say they believe in the “liberty of the true human form” – and the “serenity of a spotlessly-cleaned home”.

They’re looking for part-time cleaners of “all ages and figures”.

Rules state no pictures or videos can be taken and cleaners cannot be touched.

Owner Laura Smith said: “We started in London two years ago and it’s proved really popular, so we’re expanding.

“It’s a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists.

“I understand people will think certain things about the company, but there is nothing untoward about it.”