New Gatwick to Florida route to launch in time for summer

Already thinking about next year’s summer holiday? We don’t blame you.

Not surprisingly British Airways is too, and has just announced a new service to Fort Lauderdale in Florida from Gatwick, beginning next year.

The route will be the airline’s third route from Gatwick to Florida, and its fourth service to the ‘sunshine state’.

One of the largest cities in Florida, which is situated just 28 miles north of Miami, Fort Lauderdale enjoys average year-round temperatures of 25 degrees and basks in 3,000 hours of sunshine every year.

The route will be served by a 777-200 aircraft operating three-days a week year round (four-a-week during peak summer) with each way fares from £189 available to book now.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ head of commercial for Gatwick, said: “It’s a city that boasts beautiful beaches, Venice-like waterways, an international yachting scene and world-class restaurants, and is also within easy reach of Miami, so customers can visit both destinations as part of a trip to the sunshine state.

“More than 2.8 million international visitors head to Fort Lauderdale every year and we are confident this route will be a big hit with British tourists.”

