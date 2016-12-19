New intake of Filipino nurses at hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has welcomed a group of 11 nurses from the Philippines who have arrived to take up staff nurse positions at Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne DGH.

This is in addition to 13 nurses from the Philippines that joined the Trust in April.

The nurses will spend a week being introduced into the organisation and will then start working on the wards.

This will initially be as unregistered nurses whilst they undertake training to pass the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) exam for their full NMC registration.

The nurses said that they found England very cold when they arrived compared to home but are enjoying their time here in East Sussex which compared to home is very peaceful, the new comers are being supported by other nurses from the Philippines at the Trust who cooked them a welcome lunch on their arrival to the UK.

Alice Webster, director of nursing said: “We are really delighted to have another group of nurses from the Philippines join us.

“We hope that they will quickly settle in and enjoy the experience of working with us here in East Sussex.

“They represent part of our commitment to increase the number of registered nurses in the Trust.

“Since January 2016 we have recruited 99 nurses from overseas and Europe to join us along with 39 newly qualified nurses and 137 nurses from within the UK.

“We continue to actively recruit more nurses both within the UK and overseas.”

