New members join Seaford Town Council

Five new councillors have been elected to Seaford Town Council following a by-election yesterday (Thursday).

The Liberal Democrats took three of the five available seats while Conservatives took two.

The new councillors are: Terry Goodman (Conservative) and Dr Maggie Wearmouth (Liberal Democrat) for Seaford Central, Nick Freeman (Liberal Democrat) for Seaford South, Cheryl White (Liberal Democrat) for Seaford North and Bill Webb (Conservative) for Seaford West.

The council will hold an extraordinary meeting next month to welcome its new members.

