New minibus for Sussex charity

After months of fundraising and several donations a Sussex disability charity has a new minibus.

The Bevern Trust, which runs the Bevern View home in Barcombe, received its new adapted vehicle on March 30.

It cost just under £30,000 – £9,950 of which was from The Big Lottery Fund, £4,000 from the Percy Bilton Charity and £2,000 from voluntary group Bevern Friends. Money was also donated by bonfire societies in the Lewes district, community groups and individual donors.

Matthew Cornish, fundraising and development manager for The Bevern Trust, said: “The replacement minibus has come just at the right time as we reach spring and the weather improves.

“We have had some fantastic support from the community over the last 18 months to get the funding we needed to buy the minibus and especially from The Big Lottery Fund and The Percy Bilton Foundation.”

The new adapted vehicle can accommodate four residents in large powered wheelchairs and four carers, including a driver. It replaces the charity’s previous bus which could only accommodate three wheelchairs and three carers and which the charity now hopes to sell.

“It means so much to our residents and their families to have a modern vehicle that they can rely on,” added Mr Cornish.

“We are now looking for volunteer drivers who could help once or twice a week and drive our residents to different activities, so please get in touch if you can help.”

The Bevern View provides 24-hour care to nine profoundly disabled residents and has two beds for respite care for a further 11 people with complex needs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.