New rules mean fines for dog mess and street drinking

New rules have come into force in Lewes to tackle the issues of dog mess and street drinking.

Following a public consultation, Lewes District Council says it is implementing new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) aimed to reduce the problems.

The first order will mean dog owners must clear up after their dogs on any land open to the public within the Lewes district.

Those caught failing to follow this rule will be subject to a fine of up to £1,000, according to the council.

A second order states anyone drinking in public and acting in an anti-social way can now be asked to stop drinking by police and hand in alcohol if requested.

Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to £500, a council spokesperson said.

The dog fouling order has been recommended for approval from Wealden District Council as well, according to councillors.