New safety measures at Seaford Head after major cliff falls

New safety measures have been put in place to keep people away the edges of Seaford Head after a series of cliff falls.

Lewes District Council, in partnership with Seaford Town Council, East Sussex County Council and HM Coastguard, said it quickly installed fences and signs around the sites following three major collapses last week.

It is likely, the council said, the area will remain highly unstable for some time.

The council also contracted a security company to speak to walkers along the headland over the weekend and advise them to keep well away from the edge for their own protection.

Councillor Isabelle Linington, Cabinet Lead for Environmental Impact, said: “Following last week’s cliff falls at Seaford Head, we are strongly advising people to comply with coastguard advice by staying away from the cliff edge along Seaford Head. We have put up warning signs and around 250m of temporary rope fencing to reinforce this message.

“While we want people to enjoy the fantastic natural beauty of our coastline, please remember it is important to always keep a safe distance from the cliff edge when walking along the top and away from the cliff face when on the beach beneath.

“Everyone who visits should take care when enjoying this beautiful stretch of coast which is prone to erosion because of the weather and power of the sea.”

To report anyone in trouble along the coast or at sea, call 999 and ask for HM Coastguard.