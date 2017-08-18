New venue for Lewes FC’s annual art show

Lewes Football Club hosts an exhibition each year which brings together the talents of both established and emerging artists.

Now in its eighth year, the ‘Show of Two Halves’ is taking place at the new venue of Fitzroy House, opposite Boots, from 11am-5pm today (Friday, August 18) and Saturday and 11am-3pm on Sunday.

The Gothic Fitzroy House, the town’s former library, dates from 1862 and was designed by renowned architect Sir George Gilbert Scott (1811-1878), who also created the Midland Grand Hotel at St Pancras Station, the Albert Memorial, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.