Newhaven driver arrested after serious collision

A Newhaven driver was arrested after two pedestrians were seriously injured in a collision in Rottingdean.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, involving a black BMW X5, which took place on the A259 Marine Drive, close to the junction with Chailey Avenue, at about 8.58pm on Sunday (August 6).

The two pedestrians were both taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

They are a 69-year-old woman from Rottingdean, who sustained life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition, and a 61-year-old man from Rottingdean who sustained serious injuries.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was uninjured. He was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drugs, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a licence.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Rhodium.