Newhaven lifeboat crew launched to yacht rescue

A Newhaven lifeboat was launched to rescue a 10m yacht and its three passengers stranded 26 miles off coast.

The vessel had a fouled propeller and was stranded in the shipping lane south west of Newhaven at around 7.45pm on Thursday (June 8), according to the RNLI.

It was assisted bv a local fishing vessel before the Severn Class lifeboat arrived at around 9pm.

The RNLI said the three passengers on board were experienced sailors who were all safe and well.

The lifeboat passed a line to the yacht and towed it back to the safety of Newhaven harbour. Both the crew and casualty experienced some short squally showers with heavy rain and lightning.

The yacht was back safely in Newhaven harbour just before midnight and the lifeboat was ready for service again at 12.40am.