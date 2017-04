Newhaven lifeboat were called to rescue two divers separated from their vessel today (Saturday, April 15).

Crew launched the Severn Class lifeboat to help divers whose vessel had broken down almost nine miles from Newhaven at around 9.40am.

According to the RNLI, a local Wincat vessel offered to recover the divers, while the lifeboat towed the boat back to the safety of Newhaven harbour.