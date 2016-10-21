Newhaven lifeboat praised for dog rescue

Two crew members from Newhaven lifeboat have received special commendations from the RSPCA for saving the life of a family dog.

At a meeting earlier this week, crew members Dave Lossing and Adam Welch both received certificates of commendation from the RSPCA for their part in a rescue which took place in September 2015.

Misty the dog shortly after her rescue

The lifeboat was launched to search for pet dog Misty who had swum out to sea off Tidemills after entering the water and losing her bearings.

During the rescue Dave and Adam entered the water to help Misty, who was struggling to swim and at a high risk of drowning. They managed to grab Misty, who was confused and frightened, and recover her from the water. She was then wrapped in a blanket and placed in the Lifeboat's wheel house, where she quickly calmed down.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “If your dog gets into trouble in the sea do not attempt a self-rescue. Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. A team of properly equipped properly trained professionals will respond immediately with access to Lifeboats and Helicopters”

